All Kenosha County Public Health vaccination clinics to be done at Job Center this week

Form the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

Kenosha County Public Health clinics will remain at the Job Center during the week of March 1, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said today.

Those who have made second-dose appointments for this week should report to the Job Center at the time of their appointment, Freiheit added.

“Plans for a new, expanded-capacity clinic facility remain in the works, the details of which we look forward to finalizing and announcing soon,” Freiheit said.