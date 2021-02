Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:32 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputy are responding to 86th Street and 246th Avenue in Salem for a report of what appears to be an oil spill.

Per dispatch: Origin of spill unknown.

UPDATE 5:43 p.m. –Firefighters applying oil dry to spill in the road.

UPDATE 6:02 p.m. — Oil dry in place. Fire units returning to quarters.