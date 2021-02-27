Agenda: Twin Lakes Committee of the Whole meeting March 1, 2021

Feb 27th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Presentation by Dr. Jeffrey Alstadt of Randall school regarding their upcoming referenda.
  • Presentation by Accurate Appraisers regarding the 2021 revaluation year.
  • Discussion regarding Air B & B’s in the Village.
  • Discussion regarding outdoor wood burning furnaces.
  • Discussion regarding a fee schedule for Police Department records.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve hiring Buelow Vetter to assist with collective bargaining negotiations.

The full agenda is available here.

