Agenda: Twin Lakes Committee of the Whole meeting March 1, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Presentation by Dr. Jeffrey Alstadt of Randall school regarding their upcoming referenda.
- Presentation by Accurate Appraisers regarding the 2021 revaluation year.
- Discussion regarding Air B & B’s in the Village.
- Discussion regarding outdoor wood burning furnaces.
- Discussion regarding a fee schedule for Police Department records.
- Consideration of a motion to approve hiring Buelow Vetter to assist with collective bargaining negotiations.