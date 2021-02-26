Units responding to Wheatland Center School for medical call

Feb 26th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At 8:37 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to Wheatland Center School for a medical call.

Patient is experiencing low blood pressure and has a history of heart condition.

