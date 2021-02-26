Units responding to Wheatland Center School for medical call

At 8:37 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to Wheatland Center School for a medical call.
Patient is experiencing low blood pressure and has a history of heart condition.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At 8:37 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to Wheatland Center School for a medical call.
Patient is experiencing low blood pressure and has a history of heart condition.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress