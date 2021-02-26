Units responding for fire in Wilmot

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:47 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Randall Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a possible fire ilin a building in the 30900 block of 114th Street in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a possible fire in an electric fireplace. Smoke inside building.

UPDATE 3:54 p.m. — Deputy arriving on scene reports no signs of active fire. Smoke and burning smell present.

UPDATE 3:56 p.m. — Fire command says responding units can continue but slow down. Fire believed to be out.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m. — Randall units released to return to quarters.