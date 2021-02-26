Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 26, 2021: 14,798 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,798 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 11 more than Thursday. There have been 299 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County (adjusted down 1 on Friday). The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 71,148 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,796/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 409 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 242 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 9854 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Randall — 216 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 377 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 234 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 105 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 562,807 positive tests and 2,620,297 negative tests with 6,399 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 54,754 positives as of Friday.