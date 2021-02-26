Kenosha County announces new brand, logo, vision and mission for public health services

The Kenosha County Division of Health is going to be known by a new name.

From a new release from the county:

The Kenosha County Division of Health is rebranding itself as Kenosha County Public Health, debuting a new logo, mission and vision, Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced today (Thursday).

Freiheit said the name “Kenosha County Public Health” aims to more clearly and succinctly state the purpose of the operation, which provides a wide range of public health services for the community.

“While our formal name was and will continue to be the Kenosha County Division of Health, many know us simply as ‘the Health Department,’ and many others may not even be aware that we exist and we are here to serve them,” Freiheit said. “It’s our hope that by making ourselves known as Kenosha County Public Health, our residents will come to better understand the many ways we are here to help build and sustain a healthy community.”

Along with the new name comes a new logo — an interwoven letter K, representing the multitude of programs, partners and health services that make up Kenosha County Public Health and reflect its mission to inspire the health and wellness of everyone in our diverse community, Freiheit said.

Kenosha County Public Health staff and county administration have also worked together to adopt a new vision statement: “An Equitable, Engaged and Healthy Future.”

The mission statement that accompanies this vision is: “To inspire health and wellness in Kenosha County through service and leadership.”

Freiheit said the upcoming one-year anniversary of the start of the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing effort now to vaccinate the community provide a fitting backdrop for the rebranding.

“Over this past year, for better or worse, public health garnered much more of the public’s attention than usual, and we have been and will continue to be here to help guide the community through the pandemic,” Freiheit said. “At the same time, there are over 60 programs and services that we are continuing to provide — from home visiting nurse programs for new moms, to overdose prevention, to restaurant inspections, and STI clinics.

“We want people to know that Kenosha County Public Health is the place to turn for many services and programs and that we are here for you, the public.”

Kenosha County Public Health worked with 2-Story, a Wisconsin-based advertising, marketing and design firm, to develop the new branding. Changes to signage, letterhead, the Public Health Website and social media will be rolled out in the coming weeks and months.

For more information about the services Kenosha County Public Health provides, please visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/297/Health-Services, or follow Kenosha County Public Health on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCountyPublicHealth.