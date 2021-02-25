Spring election 2021: Video presentation on Central High School District of Westosha referendum

Central High School graphic (click image for larger view)

Voters in the Central High School District of Westosha will be able to vote on a referendum on April 6.

The district is seeking approval to spend up to $39.6 million to fund building improvements. This includes: Safety and security improvements, construction of additions for a cafeteria, gymnasium, locker rooms and classrooms; renovating and facility improvements, including modernizing classrooms and learning spaces, converting the existing cafeteria into an auditorium and the existing locker rooms into a weight room/fitness center; building systems and infrastructure updates; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishing, fixtures and equipment.

Tax impact is estimated to be an additional 59 cents/$1,000 of assessed value over the current tax rate. That would result in an annual cost of $118 to property owners of a $200,000 home in the district.

On Monday, the district hosted a public information meeting on the referendum issue. Here is video of the presentation, lead by district administrator John Gendron, and some questions and answers afterwards:

The district has another public informational meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m., March 11 at the school cafeteria. That meeting also will be available as a live stream (click here at time of meeting to view stream).

