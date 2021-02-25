Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 25, 2021: 14,787 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,787 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thurssday. That’s 23 more than Wednesday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 71,036 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,789/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 407 cases

Paddock Lake — 241 cases

Salem Lakes — 984 cases

Randall — 214 cases

Twin Lakes — 374 cases

Wheatland — 232 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 105 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 562,151 positive tests and 2,615,455 negative tests with 6,394 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 54,638 positives as of Thursday.