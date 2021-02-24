Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 24, 2021: 14,764 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,764 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 16 more than Tuesday. There have been 301 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 70,621 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,776/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 407 cases

Paddock Lake — 241 cases

Salem Lakes — 984 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 214 cases

Twin Lakes — 374 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 232 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 105 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 561,311 positive tests and 2,603,118 negative tests with 6,342 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 54,512 positives as of Wednesday.