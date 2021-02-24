Agenda: Randall Town Board/Plan Commission regular meeting Feb. 24, 2021

Feb 24th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.

Thus meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Meeting ID: 843 5437 9792 Passcode: 232080 Join the meeting by clicking here at meeting time.

Among the Town Board agenda items are:

  • Information on the April 6 Randall Consolidated School Non-Recurring Operational Referendum.
  • Signage needs at Randall Parks and boat launches.
  • Ordinance Chapter 25 forfeiture schedule draft.
  • Screening of outdoor business use in the M1 zoning district.

Plan Commission agenda items are:

  • Robert J. Piper, 7603 Shorewood Dr., Salem, WI 53168 (Owner), requesting a rezoning from B-2 Community Business Dist. to R-2 Suburban Single-Family Residential Dist. on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-232-0150, located in the northwest ¼ of Section 23, T1N, R19E, Town of Randall.

The full agenda is available here.

