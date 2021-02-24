Agenda: Randall Town Board/Plan Commission regular meeting Feb. 24, 2021

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.

Thus meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Meeting ID: 843 5437 9792 Passcode: 232080 Join the meeting by clicking here at meeting time.

Among the Town Board agenda items are:

Information on the April 6 Randall Consolidated School Non-Recurring Operational Referendum.

Signage needs at Randall Parks and boat launches.

Ordinance Chapter 25 forfeiture schedule draft.

Screening of outdoor business use in the M1 zoning district.

Plan Commission agenda items are:

Robert J. Piper, 7603 Shorewood Dr., Salem, WI 53168 (Owner), requesting a rezoning from B-2 Community Business Dist. to R-2 Suburban Single-Family Residential Dist. on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-232-0150, located in the northwest ¼ of Section 23, T1N, R19E, Town of Randall.

The full agenda is available here.