St. Alphonsus Parish will once again host its famous Lenten fish boil. The Lenten fish boil will take place on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4:30 to 7:00pm at St.Alphonsus Parish Center, 6211 344th Ave., New Munster.

This year’s fish boil is offered via curbside pickup only. It features boiled fish, potatoes, onions, carrots, coleslaw, bread, and dessert.

Ticket prices are $15.

For more information call St. Alphonsus Parish at 262-537-4370.