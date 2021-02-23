Units responding for gas leak at Salem School

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Salem School officials are dealing with a report of a gas leak at the school building at about 11 a.m., Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page is reporting.

School buses being brought to the school to evacuate building.

UPDATE 11:46 a.m. — Salem Lakes command reports to dispatch students being held in buses, will not be sent home at this time. Utility company and fire department believe leak can be secured.

UPDATE 12:08 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports leak is secured, meter reading is zero. Building has been ventilated. Plan is to begin letting students back into the building soon.