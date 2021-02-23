Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 23, 2021: 14,748 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,748 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 21 more than Monday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 70,518 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,766/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 407 cases (3 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 241 cases (2 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 981 cases (5 more than Monday)

Randall — 214 cases (2 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 373 cases (4 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 232 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 105 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 560,564 positive tests and 2,598,601 negative tests with 6,317 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 54,349 positives as of Tuesday.