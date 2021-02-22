Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 22, 2021: 14,727 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,727 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 23 more than Friday. There have been 299 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 70,442 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,754/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 404 cases

Paddock Lake — 239 cases

Salem Lakes — 976 cases

Randall — 212 cases

Twin Lakes — 369 cases

Wheatland — 232 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 105 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 559,998 positive tests and 2,595,614 negative tests with 6,284 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 54,264 positives as of Monday.