Agenda: Salem School District board regular meeting Feb. 23, 2021

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. The board will meet in the Intermediate Library. Public access to allow for social distancing will be held in the Large Group Instruction Room. A livestream will be viewable at the time of the meeting at: https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia
Among the agenda items are:
- Outside Group Access to Salem School Facilities
- Central High School Referendum Presentation – John Gendron
- 2019-2020 School District Audit
- 2021-2022 Budget Planning