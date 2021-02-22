Agenda: Salem School District board regular meeting Feb. 23, 2021

Feb 22nd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. The board will meet in the Intermediate Library. Public access to allow for social distancing will be held in the Large Group Instruction Room. A livestream will be viewable at the time of the meeting at: https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia

Among the agenda items are:

  • Outside Group Access to Salem School Facilities
  • Central High School Referendum Presentation – John Gendron
  • 2019-2020 School District Audit
  • 2021-2022 Budget Planning

The full agenda is available here.

