The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m., at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion on another Town wide shred day.

Paris Solar project update

Report – annual meeting of Multi-Jurisdictional Advisory Committee for Smart Growth

4-H Community garden project update

Internet project update

Resolution addressing the impact and potential solutions to revenue caps on utility tax payments to the Town.

The full agenda is available here.