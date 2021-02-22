A word from our sponsors: On-site registration for Lakeland Little League baseball/softball at Westosha Sports Complex Feb. 24

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

On-site registration for Lakeland Little League baseball/softball will be conducted at Westosha Sports Complex on Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Westosha Sports Complex is located at 1215 N Pryor St, Silver Lake.

Lakeland softball divisions are

14U for ages 12 to 14.

12U for ages 10 to 12.

10U for ages 8 to 10.

Lakeland baseball divisions are:

Instructional Division for ages 4 to 6.

AA Minors Divsion for ages 6 to 8.

AAA Minors (Classic Eight) for ages 8 to 10.

The Show for ages 10 to 13.

More information about Lakeland Little League available here.

