/National Weather Service graphic

Snow is falling in Paddock Lake at about 4:50 p.m., Sunday.

The forecast from the National Weather Service for how much to expect is about what it has been for the last few days — maybe 2 inches.

Wet, slushy snow is expected to continue until about 10 p.m., Sunday.

After the snow, a bit of a warm-up is in the offing.

The latest, local NWS forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 30s and lows in the 20s through next Sunday. It’s like a heat wave …

/National Weather Service graphic