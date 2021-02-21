Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting Feb. 22, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

This meeting is virtual. The meeting will be accessible for public monitoring by clicking here at the time of the meeting. Citizens wishing to make a public comment may submit such comment in writing to smsiegler@townwheatland.com no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments will be provided to town board members and made a part of the

meeting.

Among the agenda items are: Black Bull Fireworks, including Temporary Use Permit (Kenosha County issued) to sell novelty fireworks at 33703 59th St. from June 16 to July 4, 2021. Hours: June 16 to July 4, 8 am-9 pm; Fireworks Permit – (Wheatland issued) for June 16 – July 4, 2021 with the same operation as listed in (a) and per town ordinance; and Sell fireworks possessor permit under same conditions as 2020.

The full agenda is available here.