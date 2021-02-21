Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board regular meeting Feb. 22, 2021

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is scheduled to start with a closed session for considering the employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

2021-22 School Year Budget Update.

COVID-19 Update and Reopening Plan Update.

The full agenda is available here.