Units responding to fire in Salem

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:55 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 22500 block of 86th Place in Salem.

Per dispatch: Smoke reported coming from the roof of a residence.

UPDATE 12:58 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports smoke coming from attic. Evacuation of property underway.

UPDATE 12:59 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports heavy smoke from two sides of the building.

UPDATE 1:09 p.m. — Town of Wheatland Fire Department tanker responding to the scene.

UPDATE 1:23 p.m. — Salem Lakes command activiates MABAS box alarm. Due to respond are:

Engines — Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Rochester Fire and Rescue.

Tenders (water tankers) — Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department.

Truck — Union Grove Yorkville Fire Department.

Ambulance — Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department.

Chiefs — Pleasant Prairie and Twin Lakes Fire Department.

Change of quarters — Spring Grove (Ill.) Fire Protection District, Paris Fire and Rescue, Kansasville Fire and Rescue and Lake Villa (Ill.) Fire Protection District.