Spring Election 2021: Central High School to host referendum informational meetings Feb. 22 and March 11

The Central High School District of Westosha has scheduled two public informational meetings on the upcoming $39.6 million referendum.

The meetings will be held in the school cafeteria and virtually at the following dates and times:

District residents will be voting on the referendum on April 6.

The referendum will ask for approval to spend up to $39.6 million on building improvements at the school, including: Safety and security improvements, construction of additions for a cafeteria, gymnasium, locker rooms and classrooms; renovating and facility improvements, including modernizing classrooms and learning spaces, converting the existing cafeteria into an auditorium and the existing locker rooms into a weight room/fitness center; building systems and infrastructure updates; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishing, fixtures and equipment.

A projection by Baird Financial Services company estimated an annual cost of $118 to property owners of a $200,000 home in the district, said district administrator John Gendron. The mill rate is expected to increase about 59 cents/$1,000 of assessed value if the referendum is successful. That increase would be in addition to the district’s tax levy toward operations.