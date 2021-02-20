Spring Election 2021: Central High School to host referendum informational meetings Feb. 22 and March 11

Feb 20th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Central High School District of Westosha has scheduled two public informational meetings on the upcoming $39.6 million referendum.

The meetings will be held in the school cafeteria and virtually at the following dates and times:

District residents will be voting on the referendum on April 6.

The referendum will ask for approval to spend up to $39.6 million on building improvements at the school, including: Safety and security improvements, construction of additions for a cafeteria, gymnasium, locker rooms and classrooms; renovating and facility improvements, including modernizing classrooms and learning spaces, converting the existing cafeteria into an auditorium and the existing locker rooms into a weight room/fitness center; building systems and infrastructure updates; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishing, fixtures and equipment.

A projection by Baird Financial Services company estimated an annual cost of $118 to property owners of a $200,000 home in the district, said district administrator John Gendron. The mill rate is expected to increase about 59 cents/$1,000 of assessed value if the referendum is successful. That increase would be in addition to the district’s tax levy toward operations.

