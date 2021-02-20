Air quality alert in effect; some snow Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

According to the text of the alert:

Due to stagnant air increasing fine particle concentrations, the

air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR

SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups include children, elderly

people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and

anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged

period of time.

The alert is set to be in effect until 3 p.m., Sunday.

Also Sunday afternoon, we should see some more snow. The latest, local NWS forecast calls for less than an inch during the day Sunday and perhaps another inch overnight. Snow is likely to start around noon, Sunday and stop falling by 11 p.m., Sunday.