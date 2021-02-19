Man dies from Paris crash

One man involved in a crash in Paris Friday morning died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Identities of the people involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members.

From a Sheriff’s Department news release:

On February 19th, 2021, at 7:19 AM, Kenosha County deputies, detectives, and multiple Fire/Rescue personnel from Paris, Bristol, Somers, and Union Grove responded to the intersection of STH 142 at US 45 for a serious multi-vehicle crash. lnitial reports indicated that a 2007 Dodge Caliber was northbound on Highway 45 (Note: KCSD corrected from earlier version — DH) and failed to stop at the intersection marked with a 4-way stop. The Caliber struck a 20L0 Chevy Traverse on the passenger side as the Traverse was traveling eastbound through the intersection. The driver of the Dodge Caliber, a 41-year-old male out of Williams Bay, Wl was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Chevy Traverse was identified as a 27-year-old man out of Kenosha, Wl. He and 3 of the 4 passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries and were also transported to area hospitals. Detectives at the scene advised that after the initial impact, the Traverse struck a westbound 2006 Chevy Malibu. The driver of the Malibu, a 33-year-old female out of Kenosha, Wl was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries. No intoxicants were detected on any of the operators at this time. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriffs Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.