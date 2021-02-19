Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 19, 2021: 14,704 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,704 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 23 more than Thursday. There have been 298 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 70,162 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,740/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 404 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 239 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 976 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Randall — 212 cases

Twin Lakes — 369 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 2321 cases (21 more than Thursday)

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 105 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 558,496 positive tests and 2,584,375 negative tests with 6,267 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 54,073 positives as of Thursday.