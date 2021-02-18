Units responding to crash along Bristol-Paris border

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:40 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 16000 block of Highway K (60th Street) along the Bristol-Paris border.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved; one rolled over. One vehicle on each side of the road.

UPDATE 7:43 p.m. — Paris Fire and Rescue dispatched for vehicle on the north side of the road, which is in their jurisdiction.

UPDATE 7:48 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports one vehicle rolled over and one on its side.