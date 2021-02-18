Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 18, 2021: 14,681 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,681 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 35 more than Wednesday. There have been 296 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 70,042 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,727/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 403 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 238 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 974 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 212 cases

Twin Lakes — 368 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 231 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 105 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 557,722 positive tests and 2,579,840 negative tests with 6,232 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 53,944 positives as of Thursday.