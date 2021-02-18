Agenda: Randall School Board special meeting Feb. 19, 2021

The Randall School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Friday conducted virtually starting at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will include a executive session to discuss a district administrator contract.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Randall School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Friday conducted virtually starting at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will include a executive session to discuss a district administrator contract.
Posted in: Agendas, Randall School, Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress