Units responding for crash in Randall

Feb 17th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:15 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 31300 block of 93rd Street in Randall.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved; injuries being reported.

