Units responding for crash in Randall

At about 2:15 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 31300 block of 93rd Street in Randall.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved; injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 2:15 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 31300 block of 93rd Street in Randall.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved; injuries being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress