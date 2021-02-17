Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 17, 2021: 14,646 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,646 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 13 more than Tuesday. There have been 293 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 4 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 69,922 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,705/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 402 cases

Paddock Lake — 237 cases

Salem Lakes — 970 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 212 cases

Twin Lakes — 366 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 231 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 105 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 556,989 positive tests and 2,575,026 negative tests with 6,214 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 53,840 positives as of Wednesday.