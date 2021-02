Voters in the Wilmot Union High School District have selected which four candidates will appear on the April ballot for school board after a primary election Tuesday.

With 8 of 8 polls reporting what may be incomplete results at 9:46 p.m., unofficial results were:

Melissa Samborski 404 (31.96%)

Nate Colborn 246 (19.46%)

Michael J. Faber 231 (18.28%)

Steve Turner 207 (16.38%)

Philip A. Johnson 163 (12.9%)