Unofficial results in the Circuit Court Judge Branch 6 primary show Angela Cunningham and Angelina Gabriele advancing to the April 6 ballot after the primary Tuesday.

With 139 polling places reporting what may be incomplete results at 9:41 p.m. vote totals were:

Angela D. Cunningham 3,607 (43.43%)

Angelina Gabriele 2,777 (33.44%)

Elizabeth Pfeuffer 1,901 (22.89%)