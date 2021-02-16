Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 16, 2021: 14,633 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,633 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 22 more than Monday. There have been 289 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 69,783 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,698/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 402 cases

Paddock Lake — 237 cases

Salem Lakes — 966 cases

Randall — 212 cases

Twin Lakes — 365 cases

Wheatland — 231 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 104 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 556,332 positive tests and 2,570,798 negative tests with 6,204 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 53,840 positives as of Tuesday.