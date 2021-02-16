Feb. 16, 2021 snow report no. 1: 2 inches

Feb 16th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

We measured about 2 inches of snow average accumulation at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake at about 5:15 a.m., Tuesday. It’s still snowing, so we will measure again when it eventually stops. The forecast says that could be about 11 a.m.

