Agenda: Randall Consolidated School Board regular meeting Feb. 17, 2021

The Randall Consolidated School Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m., in the library.

Agenda items include:

2nd Phase Return to School Update.

2021-2022 Planning Update.

Convene to Executive Session 19.85 (1)(c): Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of

any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. 19.85 (1)(c) Conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved. Regading: D.A. Contract.

The full agenda is available here.