Winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 3 p.m., Monday to noon, Tuesday.

More snow has prompted this advisory. The latest, local NWS forecast says we could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of snow from the time it starts falling late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will remain frigid Monday and Monday night, with a high of 8 and a low Monday night of 4. Wind chill remains a factor, with a wind chill advisory still in effect until noon Monday and values as low as -25.