Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Kenosha and Racine Counties.

The warning is set to be in effect through noon, Tuesday.

The warning is in anticipation of snow and perhaps lake effect snow. The latest, local NWS forecast calls for 2.5 to 4.5 inches of snow accumulation through Monday night in Western Kenosha County. The text of the NWS warning calls for 5 to 8 inches of accumulation, but lake effect snow is expected to be heavier the closer one is to Lake Michigan: “Depending on where the lake effect band sets up, will determine where the highest snowfall amounts will occur. Otherwise, expect a sharp cutoff of higher accumulations for inland areas.”

Also, says the NWS:

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Wind of around 15 mph is expected throughout the warning period.