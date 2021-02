Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:44 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report 33000 block of Highway CK for a report of a crash.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a single vehicle rollover. Injuries being reported. Occupants may be trapped inside.

UPDATE 7:45 a.m. — Randall Fire Department dispatched to also respond.

UPDATE 7:52 a.m. — Unit on scene reports one person and two dogs in vehicle.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m. — Tow truck responding.