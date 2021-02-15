Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 13, 2021: 14,611 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,611 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 44 more than Friday. There have been 288 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 69,723 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,685/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 402 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 237 cases (4 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 966 cases (5 more than Friday)

Randall — 212 cases

Twin Lakes — 365 cases (2 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 231 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 104 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 554,708 positive tests and 2,568,204 negative tests with 6,166 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 53,740 positives as of Monday.