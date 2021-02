The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding a new Water Patrol Boat.

Discussion and possible action regarding cost estimates and future use of the Village Hall storage garage.

Consideration of a motion to approve Ordinance 2021-02-01 Pertaining to Outdoor Wood Burning Furnaces.

Discussion regarding combining court services with the Town of Randall.

The full agenda is available here.