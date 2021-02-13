Happening now: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. 2021 Winterfest and pond hockey tournament underway

Fans of winter temps, snow and hockey are out at the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association’s 2021 Winterfest and pond hockey tournament Saturday at Lance Park.

The event features hockey on two rinks carved out on Lake Mary adjacent to Lance Park. Inside the Scouthouse at the park, A & A Cafe is serving food, and the chamber is running a beverage tent with beer, White Claw, hot chocolate and soda. There will be 50/50 Raffle tickets for to benefit Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue UTV fundraiser, Twin Lakes Food Pantry and the Chamber Community Events.. Craft vendor Rubber Ducky Farmstand is selling Signs, Jams, Soap, Salts and Eggs.

The event is scheduled to continue through 7 p.m.

We will have some video from a couple of early games later. Check back! Meanwhile, here are some more photos: