Feb. 13, 2021 snow report: 2 inches

Feb 13th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

We measured 2 inches of accumulation Saturday evening in Paddock Lake for the snow that started Friday evening and continued through much of Saturday.

At this point, all chances for snow this coming week are below 50 percent.

