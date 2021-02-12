UPDATE: No injuries in Twin Lakes fire

No one was injured in a fire that damaged a downtown multi-unit residential building in Twin Lakes Thursday night.

Twin Lakes Fire Department Chief Stan Clause Jr. said neither residents of the building in the 300 block of Main Street nor firefighters were injured.

“We had a lot of of great help and all crews did an excellent job of bringing the fire under control with temps near zero,” Clause said Friday.

The fire was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene until 1:27 a.m, Clause said.

“We had a well involved fire upon arrival in unit 1 of a 5-unit apartment building,” Clause said.

Unit 1 sustained heavy damage and unit 2 moderate damage, Clause said.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department returned to the scene Friday afternoon for a report of smoke coming from the building.

Here is our reporting on the incident from Thursday night.

Related posts

Units responding for report of smoke at fire site in Twin Lakes

Units responding to fire in Twin Lakes.