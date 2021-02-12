Units responding for report of smoke at fire site in Twin Lakes

Feb 12th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:10 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to the scene of a fire Thursday night on the 300 block of Main Street in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Smoke and perhaps flames reported coming from the burned building.

