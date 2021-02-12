Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 12, 2021: 14,567 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,567 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 21 more than Thursday. There have been 287 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 69,399 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,659/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 400 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 233 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 961 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Randall — 213 cases

Twin Lakes — 363 cases

Wheatland — 231 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 104 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 554,048 positive tests and 2,557,088 negative tests with 6,151 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 53,520 positives as of Friday.