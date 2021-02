We measured 1.75 inches of accumulated snow at about 5:20 a.m., Friday. That’s a total since snow started falling Thursday night.

Snow could continue to fall until about 7 a.m.

We’re not done with snow either. The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says we should get more snow starting early Saturday morning. Total Friday night and Saturday snow could be a little over 2 inches.

Saturday and Sunday will be cold too, with highs in the single digits and lows below zero.