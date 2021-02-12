Deputies responding to crash in Powers Lake

Feb 12th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:44 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways F and P in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: Scene is blocking traffic. No injuries being reported at this time.

