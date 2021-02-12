A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association WinterFest & Pond Ice Hockey Tournament Feb. 13

Note: This is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Association. — DH
The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association is hosting a new event this winter: the WinterFest Pond Ice Hockey Tournament at Lance Park in Twin Lakes on Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be A & A Cafe with breakfast sandwiches as well as chili and sandwiches for lunch/dinner. Pina Mexican Eats will have food for lunch and dinner. Craft vendor is Rubber Ducky Farmstand with Signs, Jams, Soap, Salts and Eggs. The chamber is running beverage tent with beer, White Claw, hot chocolate and soda. There will be 50/50 Raffle tickets for to benefit Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue UTV fundraiser, Twin Lakes Food Pantry and the Chamber Community Events.
The chamber would like to thank Todd Renn from Twin Lakes Marine and the Twin Lakes Fire Department for helping get a rink prepared on the lake. Chamber Board Director Tim Hodgman from Health Markets Insurance is coordinating the event and the tournament.
Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended when not playing or if your just coming to watch and enjoy.