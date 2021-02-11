Wheatland Center School registering 4K and new 5K students

Wheatland Center School is registering 4K and new 5K students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Students who currently attend 4K at Wheatland do not need to re-enroll for 5K. Registration is for children who will be 4 or 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2021 and plan to attend Wheatland Center School during the 2021-2022 school year.

Call the office to place your child’s name on the preliminary class list. Learn about 4K and 5K by attending our virtual 4K-5K SOAR Day on March 10.

Please call the office for details. If interested, schedule a school tour. Visit www.wheatland.k12.wi.us or call 262-537-2216 for more information.